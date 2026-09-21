Gov. Kathy Hochul Rejects DOJ, Will Continue to Ban Handgun Sales to 18-20 Year-Olds

Despite the DOJ finding a ban on handgun sales to 18-20 year-olds was “unconstitutional,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) made clear such a prohibition will remain in force in her state.

Breitbart News reported the DOJ’s announcement on September 18, 2026, wherein they made clear the federal ban on handgun sales to 18- through 20-year-olds is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The next day, Gov. Hochul used an X post to counter: “Not in New York. No teenager should be able to walk into a gun store and buy a handgun. Our laws don’t allow it and that’s not changing.”

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Hochul did not say if 18-20 year-olds will be banned from exercising other constitutionally protected rights, such a voting, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, a trial by jury, etc., or if Second Amendment rights are singled out as the ones that cannot be exercised until age 21.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.