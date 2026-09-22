Former DHS Head Kristi Noem Posts Photo of Massive Elk She Took on Wyoming Hunting Trip

Former Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem posted photos to Instagram Monday of a huge elk she harvested during archery season in Wyoming.

The post included text wherein Noem said, “Finally had a little time to post a few pictures of my archery elk. Super fun hunt with Patrick, Randy, Jason, and Taylor. The strategy and work paid off and I’m so grateful for their help and friendship.”

The New York Post noted that while the bulk of responses to her post were positive, “some Instagram commenters took Noem to task for killing the animal.”

For example, one IG user posted, “You killed a beautiful animal, wow what a hero.”

Another IG user wrote, “Do you think this is a great work? Are you heartless???”

Noem responded to the naysayers by writing, “For those of you who choose to be ignorant and uninformed and critical, of course this beautiful animal will nourish our family and many others we will share with.”

She continued, “These majestic animals are incredible and I’ve so loved learning their ways from my father, sharing memories in the mountains with him and my brothers and now my friends. Shame on you who desecrate and don’t understand the stewardship responsibilities God has given us. Go to a store and shop for anything that hasn’t been harvested and you will find bare shelves and your family will starve.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.