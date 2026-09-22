Glock, National Shooting Sports Foundation, File Lawsuits Against Connecticut Handgun Ban

On Monday, Glock and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) filed separate lawsuits against Connecticut’s ban on Glock-style handguns.

Breitbart News reported that Gov. Ted Lemont (D) signed the ban on Glock and Glock-clone handguns in May. Lamont’s signature made Connecticut the third state to ban the pistols and continued the language of “convertible pistols” and/or “machinegun-convertible pistols” in doing so.

CourtHouseNews noted that on Monday, Glock filed its suit and shortly thereafter, NSSF filed one as well.

NSSF is joined by Shadow Systems LLC and Blue Trail Range Corporation in “seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against the Chief State’s Attorney of Connecticut and the State’s Attorney for each Judicial District.”

NSSF observed, “Connecticut’s law targeting ‘convertible pistols’ infringes on the right of citizens to purchase the most-popular-selling handguns that are used for self-defense and renowned for their reliability. Connecticut is unconstitutionally infringing on Second Amendment rights while ignoring criminals who violate federal and state law to illegally modify these handguns to attach a ‘machinegun conversion device,’ or MCD, which has long been illegal to both possess or to attach to a firearm outside of strict federal licensing.”

NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel Lawrence Keane added, “This law, and similar laws passed in other states, punishes law-abiding citizens by infringing on their Second Amendment rights to legally obtain the firearms they choose to protect themselves and their families against criminals who, by definition, have no respect for life or law. Instead of enforcing the law and holding these criminals accountable, Connecticut’s elected officials pander to gun control donors and antigun special interests to scapegoat the industry and ban an entire class of ordinary firearms, which the U.S. Supreme Court’s Heller decision clearly holds violates the U.S. Constitution.”

Connecticut’s ban is set to take effect on October 1, 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.