Houston Police: Intruder Kicks In Door, Gets Shot by Elderly Homeowner

Police say an intruder kicked in the front door of a Houston, Texas, home Wednesday afternoon and was shot by an elderly homeowner.

The incident happened in the Montrose neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m., KHOU reported:

An HPD officer at the scene told KHOU 11 that the man appeared to be a stranger to the homeowner. According to the officer, the homeowner, described as an elderly man, repeatedly told the alleged intruder to stop and leave the home.

KENS5 noted that when officers arrived on scene they recovered a “.38-caliber handgun,” which was what the homeowner used.

The alleged intruder was transported to the hospital in critical condition. “Police have not released the identities of the homeowner or the man who was shot. It’s also unclear whether any charges will be filed. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation,” KHOU explained.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.