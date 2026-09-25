Compact, Powerful, Dependable: the CZ BREN 2 MS Pistol

The CZ BREN 2 MS pistol is a precision firearm with AR-style controls, masterful ergonomics, spot-on accuracy, and the recoil of a BB gun.

The BREN 2 MS pistol we reviewed has a 14-inch barrel, which makes it look like a carbine once a stabilizer brace is added. That barrel also contributes to the gun’s incredible accuracy. In fact, the barrel, together with the BREN 2 MS pistol’s near perfect balance and crisp trigger, make shooting out bullseyes an easy task.

The BREN 2 MS pistol has controls very much like an AR-15 and uses AR magazines, but one could not be faulted for seeing AK similarities in the gun’s ergonomics. It is a blend of all the best aspects of both platforms but in a way that is pure CZ.

We put the tough-as-nails Aimpoint Comp M4 red dot sight on top of the BREN 2 MS pistol along with an anti-reflection shield. About halfway through the 500 rounds we shot in reviewing the gun we added an Ambient Arms EXO suppressor, the one that runs roughly 400 degrees cooler than a standard suppressor.

The result? Incredible, repeatable accuracy with hearing protection intact.

It must be noted that CZ’s BREN platform is literally battle-tested and in use now by the Ukrainian forces fighting against Russians. Feedback from the battlefield has allowed CZ to fine-tune the platform, and the result is flawless function. Moreover, the design of the BREN 2 MS pistol mitigates recoil so that felt recoil is much like that of a BB or pellet gun.

The BREN 2 MS pistol we reviewed was chambered in 5.56 but it is also available in 7.62×39. It is a firearm that brings the best of American and European firearms worlds together in a compact, powerful, and dependable package.

The BREN 2 MS pistol is a perfect truck gun, well-suited for home defense, and is an absolute delight at the range.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.