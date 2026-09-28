Alleged Intruder Gets Shot by Texas Homeowner, Dies in Front Yard

An alleged intruder died in the front yard of an Austin, Texas home Wednesday after going into a bedroom and being shot by the homeowner.

CBS Austin reported police were called about the incident at 3:51 a.m.

FOX 7 Austin noted that the alleged intruder, 24-year-old Dmario Antonie Jones, entered the home unlawfully. The Austin American-Statesman said Jones allegedly “[intended] to burglarize” the home.

Jones made it all the way to the bedroom before being shot.

Responding officers found Jones lying in the front yard with “obvious trauma to his body” and he was pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.