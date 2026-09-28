Transgender Teen Gets 50 Years in Plea Deal After Shooting Mom to Death

Eighteen-year-old Julia Egler, a biological female transitioning to male, received 50 years Friday for the 2024 killings of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

The New York Post reported that Egler’s mother, 38-year-old Kelly McCollom, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Szejnrok, were both shot to death with a .38 Special revolver. The scene at the Florida home was then staged “to look like a burglary.”

The Post pointed to an affidavit which showed Szejnrok survived the initial shooting so Egler stabbed him repeatedly until he asked her to shoot him again “to take him out of his misery.”

Egler allegedly did not approve of her mother dating someone so young then finally became enraged because her mom disapproved of her transitioning to male.

FOX 35 Orlando noted that Egler “pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, avoiding a trial and a potential life sentence.”

Egler said she regretted the killings. She told the court, “I was just a kid who made a bad decision. The gun just happened to be in here. I didn’t plan what I did. I just did it.”

She added, “I regret my decision every day. I am haunted with grief day and night, even in my nightmare — I still see their faces.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.