Investigation Launched After Police Officer’s Toddler Pulls Gun at Daycare

An investigation is underway after a police officer’s toddler pulled a loaded gun out of a backpack Monday at a daycare in Canton, Michigan.

BNO News reported that the incident occurred at the Children’s World Early Learning Center.

The pistol was allegedly in a holster when the toddler grabbed it and employees reacted quickly, taking the gun away.

The Associated Press noted that one of the toddler’s parents, a police officer from somewhere other than Canton, was taken into custody.

Canton Police Chief Joseph Bialy watched surveillance video of the incident and said it was “shocking” to see the toddler pull the gun out.

But Bialy added, “I don’t think there was any ill intent by truly anyone involved. I think it really falls back on safe security of a firearm, making sure that we know where our firearms are located, that they are not accessible to anyone.”

Bialy noted there were three staff members in the room who took action as soon as the gun was produced. He observed, “…had that not happened, I do not know where we would be right now or what kind of conversation I would be having.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.