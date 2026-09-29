Trans NYT Games Executive Allegedly Shot Dead by Wife’s Parents

Jonathan McKinsey, a woman living as a man who was an executive in the games department of the New York Times, was allegedly shot and killed by her in-laws Saturday afternoon in Dublin, California.

The Wrap noted that McKinsey “was shot Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m.”

The New York Times reported that McKinsey’s in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, were arrested in connection with the shooting death. They are the parents of McKinsey’s wife, Candice Jang, and are both 76 years of age.

McKinsey and Jang had both filed for restraining orders against one another. McKinsey accused Jang and her parents of abuse when filing for a restraining order in December 2025, saying their alleged abuse because of her identity.

He also claimed Jang’s mother said McKinsey and one of McKinsey’s sons were perverts “after the boy tried on dresses.”

Earlier in 2025, McKinsey’s wife filed for a restraining order against her, claiming physical abuse and also accusing “Mr. McKinsey of emotionally abusing her [Jang’s] mother.”

The San Francisco Chronicle observed that McKinsey was found wounded Saturday “in the parking lot at Dublin Sports Grounds, a city park with sports fields and a playground that sits adjacent to Dublin’s police department and library.”

Dublin resident Assad Razawi witnessed the incident, according to the outlet, which reported, “… [H]e heard five or six gunshots and saw McKinsey drop to the ground in the parking lot.”

The Chronicle said Razawi also indicated that “a man and a woman who he believed were involved in the shooting walked calmly from the scene at a normal pace.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.