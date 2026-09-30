Federal Judge Issues Temporary Injunction Against Connecticut Glock Ban

On Wednesday, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut issued a preliminary injunction blocking the implementation of Connecticut’s Glock ban.

Breitbart News reported that Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) signed the ban on Glock and Glock-clone handguns in May, referencing the gun’s “cruciform trigger bar” and using the typical leftist language “convertible pistols” and/or “machinegun-convertible pistols.”

On September 22, 2026, Breitbart News noted that Glock was suing Connecticut over the ban and that the National Shooting Sports Foundation was suing as well.

On September 29, 2026, Judge Kari A. Dooley ruled against the ban, citing its failure to survive Bruen’s (2022) two-pronged test and noting, “The statute is presumptively unconstitutional, and Defendants have not met their burden of demonstrating that the statute is consistent with our nation’s history of firearms regulation.”

Dooley also wrote, “There is no dispute that handguns with a cruciform trigger bar (in an unconverted state) are not only safe, but extremely popular for purposes of self-defense, and their possession and carry rights are protected by the Second Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever-action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.