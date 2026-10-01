Woman Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder, Later Learned It Was Her Ex-Boyfriend

A Philadelphia woman shot and killed an alleged intruder around 5 a.m. Wednesday and recognized him as her ex-boyfriend once his mask was removed.

ABC 7 reported that the alleged intruder broke into the woman’s apartment through a window and the sound of the breaking glass got her attention. She armed herself and shot the alleged intruder in the head.

He died at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “It appears this individual broke the window, and was able to reach in and open the door, and then entered this woman’s apartment and that’s when the shot – or shots – were fired.”

Responding law enforcement officers removed the alleged intruder’s mask and the woman recognized him as her ex-boyfriend.

CBS News noted that the deceased individual was 29 years of age and the woman “is also in her 20s.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever-action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.