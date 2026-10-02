An 11-hour hunt for a man who allegedly shot a deputy then stole his patrol vehicle ended early Thursday morning in Channelview, Texas, with the suspect surrendering to authorities.

Click 2 Houston reported the shooting suspect, 25-year-old Chase Layne Patin, allegedly shot a deputy around 8 p.m. Wednesday then fled the scene in a police vehicle. Patin allegedly ditched the vehicle shortly thereafter and continued to flee on foot.

A manhunt commenced, which meant deputies from Harris County Precinct 3, as well as “county investigators and U.S. Marshals,” began going door to door in Channelview seeking out the miscreant.

CBS Austin noted that dogs alerted a homeowner to someone in backyard shed Thursday morning and when law enforcement responded, Patin allegedly emerged with his hands up.

FOX 26 pointed out that Crime Stoppers indicated Patin “had been wanted for months after failing to obtain a court-ordered GPS monitor.”

The wounded deputy is in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.