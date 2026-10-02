Mother Allegedly Shoots 4-Year-Old Daughter Dead After Losing Custody Fight

Cibelle Savella lost a custody fight with her ex-husband, Aaron Savella, and allegedly shot her daughter to death the same day instead of taking the girl to be with her father.

ABC 13 reported that Cibelle allegedly killed herself after killing her daughter.

A family court judge awarded custody of the four-year-old girl to her father, and the child was expected to be transferred to her father Tuesday night. Instead, people who were in the Houston home with the mother “reported hearing gunshots” and the little girl was found dead thereafter.

Cibelle was discovered with a gunshot wound to her face and died the next day.

The New York Post quoted Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson speaking on Tuesday night, saying, “There was a custody hearing earlier today that didn’t go well for the mother.”

Crowson added, “She came home, shot her 4-year-old, and then shot herself.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.