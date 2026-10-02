Pittsburgh: High School Football Postgame Interview Ends Amid Gunshots

A high school football postgame interview ended abruptly as the sound of gunshots rang out Thursday night at Pittsburgh’s George K. Cupples Stadium.

The New York Post reported, “Players from Westinghouse Academy were sent scurrying in the middle of an interview on Point 22 after their 35-0 win over University Prep in a chilling scene.”

WTAE noted that three individuals “believed to be teenagers” were injured by the gunfire and “were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.”

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando indicated police were trying to break up a fight when the shots rang out.

Lando said:

We had officers both inside and outside of the stadium, just there out of precaution as a safety measure. As the game ended, there was a large crowd out here on Carson Street. A couple of fights broke out. We had multiple officers from the city and Port Authority that were on the scene, helping to just facilitate people safely getting out, breaking up a couple fights, when suddenly, an individual pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds.

Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement which said, in part, “The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority. We are grateful to the Pittsburgh Police officers and other public safety personnel who were present and responded immediately,” Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a statement. “The District will continue to work closely with our public safety partners and will make appropriate supports available to students and staff affected by the incident.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.