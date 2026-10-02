Two Deputies Shot After Responding to Report of Shots Fired

Two Lenoir County, North Carolina, deputies were shot after responding to a residence following reports of shots fired Friday around 11:20 a.m.

ABC 11 reported that the suspected shooter opened fire on deputies when they arrived, wounding one by shooting him in the stomach.

Law enforcement returned fire and the man retreated into the home. He soon began shooting again and wounded a second deputy, News 12 noted.

Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said, “Both deputies were transported over to Greenville. I think one of them is in surgery.” Rogers also indicated that the deputies’ wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Law enforcement eventually located the suspect in the bedroom of the home, but no word on the suspect’s condition was provided.

WRAL pointed out that when asked about the suspect Rogers said, “We’re not going to comment on that. When you have a situation, you want to let family know and things like that.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.