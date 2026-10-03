Country Star Riley Green Gets Massive Elk on Utah Bow Hunt

Country music star Riley Green posted photos on Instagram Friday of a massive elk he harvested during a bow hunt in Utah.

He posted the text, “Freezer is full… not many things challenge you like bow hunting elk… thankful for a few days to chase em in the Utah mountains and that I was able to put it all together on an awesome bull.”

Country Rebel pointed to Green’s love of hunting, saying, “The Alabama native has never been shy about his love for hunting and the outdoors. That passion even inspired the name of his Nashville bar, Riley Green’s Duck Blind.”

The outlet also noted that elk hunting is “part of tightly regulated system designed to manage the state’s wildlife population.”

They added, “And bowhunting an elk is no simple feat. Getting close enough for a clean shot means avoiding detection by an animal that can spot or hear danger from a considerable distance.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.