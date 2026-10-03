Gun Control Fail: at Least 2 Killed in California Shooting

At least two people were shot and killed near California State University Northridge in Porterville, California, around 11 p.m. Friday.

NBC Los Angeles reported that police were called “for a party involving a firearm” late Friday night. Upon arriving, they heard gunshots and discovered at least two people had been shot and one person had been stabbed.

ABC 7 noted that the party appeared to be held at a strip mall and numerous handcuffed people were seen standing on the sidewalk.

California has more gun control than any other state. Those controls include universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, gun registration requirements, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a ban on carrying a gun on a college campus for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed on campus for classroom defense, a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, and a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase in a given month, along with other controls.

Despite all the laws, California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.