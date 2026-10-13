Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Homeowner’s Son Opens Fire

An alleged intruder was transported to the hospital Friday night after a Houston, Texas, homeowner’s son opened fire on him in the backyard.

Click2Houston reported that the homeowner heard a noise and then noticed a suspicious vehicle outside the house. The homeowner went into the backyard to investigate and was approached by the alleged intruder. The son then came out and opened fire, shooting the alleged intruder twice.

FOX 26 noted that the wounded suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

Last week, Breitbart News observed there were at least two instances in which homeowners in other states used guns to protect their lives and the lives of family members. One of those incidents occurred October 6, around 4:30 a.m., in South Glen Falls, New York, when an alleged intruder was hospitalized after being shot by a homeowner.

The second incident also occurred Tuesday morning, but in Toledo, Ohio, where a woman used a shotgun to protect her family from two men allegedly attacking them.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.