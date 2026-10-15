4 Arrested in Connection with Shooting of San Francisco 49ers’ Keion White

Four people are under arrest in connection with the February 9, 2026, shooting of San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Keion White.

Breitbart News reported that White was shot in the ankle following an argument at a party in San Francisco.

ESPN published a statement from the San Francisco Police Department which said, “A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business. The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.”

Since that time an investigation, dubbed “Operation D Line,” has been ongoing, according to the New York Post. The result has been “more than 50 search warrants” and the arrest of three men in California and one in Atlanta.

The California arrests: 35-year-old Curtis Green, 36-year-old Gregory Walker, and 36-year-old Antoine Washington. Thirty-eight-year-old Marquis Davis was arrested in Atlanta.

Of the four, “Walker faces charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with allegations that he personally fired a weapon and inflicted great bodily injury.”

The San Francisco DA is attempting to hold Walker without bail in order to prevent his release pretrial.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.