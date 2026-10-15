At Least 5 People Shot as Gunfire Rings Out in Baltimore

At least five people were shot, two of them fatally, when gunfire rung out in Baltimore, Maryland, just after midnight October 15.

WBAL-TV reported that officers responded “to a report of multiple people shot in the 3500 block of East Lombard Street” around 12:15 a.m.

Upon arriving, the officers found a deceased 37-year-old man and another deceased individual, the details of whom were not made known. Wounded 14- and 15-year-olds were taken to the hospital, where the 15-year-old remains in critical condition.

A 23-year-old was also shot.

FOX Baltimore noted that “dozens of neighborhood residents gathered near the crime scene tape to watch officers search for cartridge casings and other evidence.”

No additional details regarding the shooting or a motive for it have been released.

There were 83 homicides in Baltimore between January 1, 2026, and October 1, 2026, according to data released by Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s (D) office.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.