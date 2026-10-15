President Trump: ‘I Ended Sleepy Joe Biden’s War on Guns’

Speaking at a Kalispell, Montana, rally Wednesday night, President Donald Trump told the audience, “I ended sleepy Joe Biden’s war on guns.”

Right Side Broadcasting Network aired the rally, in which Trump also said, “I ended [Biden’s] ‘zero tolerance policy,'” adding, “He didn’t have any idea what the hell it meant.”

Trump said, “I’m not sure I know what it means, but you’re going to have your guns.”

Trump explained that Biden’s “zero tolerance policy” was a policy through which “they’d put firearm dealers out of business for minor paperwork errors. Then they started taking away the ammunition, they couldn’t get the guns so they took away the ammunition.”

He said noted the recent DOJ/ATF (Department of Justice / Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) rule change that ends federal registration requirements for suppressors and short-barreled rifles and shotguns, explaining that law-abiding Americans can now buy these items “without registering them with the federal government.”

Trump told the Kalispell audience they can always count on him to defend the right to keep and bear arms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.