Bystander Who Killed School Shooter Identified as Father Who Carries Concealed

The bystander who police said shot and killed the Silver Rail Elementary shooter has been identified as Kaylub Giamanco, the father of two daughters who attend the school.

Breitbart News pointed to a CBS report that law enforcement indicated the shooter “was shot and killed by a bystander.”

The New York Post identified the bystander as Giamanco, “a 36-year-old carpenter and father” who carries concealed and heard gunshots as he drove by the school during his lunchbreak.

Giamanco entered the school and cornered and killed the 16-year-old shooter in the school’s “special-education room.”

The attacker was able to kill four innocents in the attack and one of Giamanco’s siblings told the Post he “is riddled with guilt for not saving more people.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.