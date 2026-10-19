One Dead, One Wounded, After Shooting Near Ohio Mosque

One person is dead and another person wounded following a shooting around 2:10 p.m. near a mosque in Columbus, Ohio.

Details are scant but WSAZ quoted Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua saying, “We want to make it clear this was not an attack on the mosque.”

10 WBNS reported that police said the shooting is not an attempt to target the mosque but was caused by an altercation.

WLMT noted that the altercation “began as a dispute at a nearby apartment complex.”

The Columbus ATF office is responding is on scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.