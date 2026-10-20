An alleged intruder was shot by a resident Saturday morning in Mesquite, Texas, then arrested and charged by police.

KDFW reported the incident occurred at 4:15 a.m.

Loud banging sounds awoke the home’s residents, one of whom went to investigate. Upon so doing, the resident saw the alleged intruder making entry and shot him.

Responding officers provided first aid to the alleged intruder, who was “identified as Arthur Alonzo,” CBS News noted.

He was transported to a hospital to have his gunshot injury treated and charged with “burglary of a habitation.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.