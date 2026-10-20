Illinois: Four Family Members Among Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Four members were among five deceased individuals discovered Sunday night in a home in Mundelein, Illinois, around 11:45 p.m.

ABC 7 reported that police responded to the residence after a family member become worried over not being able to reach another family member and asked police to do “a wellbeing check.”

Responding officers located five deceased individuals, all of whom seemed to have been shot at close range with a handgun.

The Daily Herald pointed out that “two of the deceased lived in the house where the bodies were found” and two of the other deceased were family members. The fifth deceased individual was in a relationship with the family member that police believed carried out the killings.

The New York Post noted that “neighbors in [Mundelein] — where crime is 63 percent lower than the national average — assumed the gunshots were firecrackers being set off ahead of Sunday’s Chicago Bears game against the Atlanta Falcons.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.