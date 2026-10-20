The 36-year-old father who used his concealed carry handgun to take out the Silver Rail Elementary School attacker called his mom afterward and told her he had killed the gunman.

Breitbart News reported that police indicated a “bystander” killed the school attacker; that “bystander” was later identified as Kaylub Giamanco, the father of two daughters who attend the school.

CBS News reported that Giamanco’s mom said he called her after taking out the gunman and said, “Mom, I just shot and killed somebody.”

Giamanco’s mom, Kenda Freeman, responded by saying, “Kaylub, tell me about it.”

She said Giamanco told her, “A man went into my daughters’ school and shot kids and I looked at him point-blank, and I shot and killed him, Mom.”

Giamanco’s mom said, “Kaylub knew something was not right, so he pulled up onto the grass, grabbed his gun and basically stalked the gunman back into the school.”

She added, “He crawled through a window that the gunman had shot out. He army-crawled through the window.”

Breitbart News reported that the alleged 16-year-old school attacker used a pump shotgun his mother had given him for his birthday. He killed four people and still had dozens of rounds of ammo in his possession when Giamanco shot him dead.

CBS LA reported how Giamanco’s mother reacted to her son’s actions. “I told him he was a hero, he did what he had to do, and that he did the right thing, and that I was proud of him and that he was a hero and he saved a lot of lives.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.