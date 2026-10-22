Alleged Intruder Dead After Being Shot Numerous Times by Homeowner

An alleged intruder died early Sunday after fleeing a wrecked vehicle, then being shot numerous times while trying to enter a Minden, Louisiana, home.

KTAL/KMSS reported that the incident began shortly after 5:20 a.m. with a 911 call regarding “a domestic disturbance inside a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. Hwy. 80.”

Forty-four-year-old Billy McFarland allegedly “jumped the female driver,” leading to a crash. He then ran from the crash, allegedly vandalized two cars, and made entry into a home via a back window. He was shot numerous times by the homeowner, and he succumbed to his wounds.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker noted, “We learned he had the knife in his hand when he came through the window. The homeowner apparently feared for his life and for the lives of others who were inside the residence. We do not anticipate any charges, but we will continue to investigate and forward the results to the District Attorney for review.”

McFarland’s body is being sent to Little Rock, Arkansas, for an autopsy in hopes of finding “a possible cause for the actions which led to his death.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.