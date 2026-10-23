70-Year-Old Florida Attorney Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot ICE Agents

Florida attorney Lisa White is under arrest and faces a trail date of November 16, 2026, for allegedly threatening to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

White is 70 years of age.

On Wednesday, WLOX reported that White came to the attention of the Department of Homeland Security when she went into a Mississippi store to buy a gun in late September and asked questions regarding the effectiveness of body armor.

An employee at the gun store claimed White “said that ICE agents were becoming crazy and wild and that she needed a gun because she was a protester and activist.”

She began asking questions about body armor and the employee talked with her, trying to ascertain what she actually intended. White then allegedly said she assumed if the agents were wearing body armor she would have to shoot them in the head, shoulder, or leg.

The employee told White she would probably find herself at gunpoint if she tried to do what she was describing, and she allegedly replied, “If I have to die, I have to die.”

Hoodline New Orleans noted that Homeland Security Investigations agents visited the gun store and interviewed witnesses then arrested White.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.