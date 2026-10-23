The Perfect Rifle for a Father–Daughter Day at the Range

Breitbart News reviewed the Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 in October 2013 and we have since come to realize it may be the perfect gun for a father–daughter day at the range.

On October 13, 2013, we noted that the M&P 15-22 was already becoming one of the most popular .22 rifles on the market, and its popularity has only increased in the 13 years since. In fact, the M&P 15-22’s popularity is such that Smith & Wesson now offers the rifle in various colors and configurations.

We have continued to shoot the M&P 15-22 regularly since reviewing it and have acquired some of the latest models with the newer changes along the way. It was no surprise that each version retained the renowned Smith & Wesson quality and reliability. But what we did learn–something we did not see coming–is how this quiet, accurate little rifle would prove to be a bonding point for fathers and daughters.

One of my daughters has Down Syndrome and has always wanted to go shooting with dad and her sister but has had difficultly manipulating the controls or handling the weight, recoil, and sights of many firearms. (Yes, sights. Traditional iron sights give her fits.)

We put an Aimpoint Micro T-2 2 MOA red dot on an M&P 15-22 we acquired earlier this year and replaced the flash hider with an Ambient Arms Stratos .22 suppressor. We made sure the safety was on, loaded the rifle, chambered a round and handed the gun to my daughter at the range at Scottsdale Gun Club. I stood right beside her, talking her through the controls, asking if she could see the red dot clearly, etc. I flipped the safety to “fire,” told her to have at it, and witnessed the rise of an entirely new day in her life.

She not only shot it, but was able to do so with control and accuracy. As soon as the first magazine was empty she asked if she could shoot it again.

When first introduced, the M&P 15-22 had a standard AR-platform foregrip. Now, however, it is outfitted with a Magpul MOE grip that has slots for M-LOK rails built right in. (We will probably put a Streamlight PROTAC Rail Mount HP-X Pro Long Gun Light on that grip so my daughter gets the full experience next time we head to the range together.)

The bottom line: The M&P 15-22 was already a spectacular firearm and the changes and upgrades Smith & Wesson has made to it over the last decade have made it even better. Range day with my daughter who has Down Syndrome simply took it to the next level by turning the M&P 15-22 into a spectacular firearm with sentimental value.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.