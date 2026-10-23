VIDEO: Father Shields Daughter with His Body, Shoots Alleged Carjacker Dead

A father driving a Toyota slid into the passenger seat and shielded his daughter as he engaged numerous alleged carjackers in a shootout in Pinetown, South Africa.

The incident occurred October 9, 2026, and video has just been released.

While the daughter was in the car, her brother was standing by the gate and was approached by the alleged carjackers as the father backed out the vehicle. The father saw what was happening, drew his gun, and returned fire as the suspects began shooting.

The Highway Mail quoted police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza saying, “The suspects opened fire, and the victim retaliated, fatally wounding one of the suspects. The remaining suspects fled the scene in their vehicle.”

Marshall Security official Andreas Mathios said of the father, “This man is a hero.”

He added, “He firstly and instinctively made sure that his family was safe. He was consistently alert, and even though there was some sort of delay in returning fire when he was fired upon, at the right time he managed to return fire and neutralize the threat. I commend him for his actions.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.