Knife-Wielding Woman Involved in Apparent Home Invasion Shot by Police in Queens

A woman with a knife was involved in an apparent home invasion in Queens, New York, Friday night around 9:40 p.m. until finally being shot by police in a “chaotic” situation in which several people were stabbed.

The New York Post reported that three men were stabbed in the incident.

The woman was also stabbed, and it is unclear who stabbed her.

ABC 7 noted that police “received multiple 911 calls” about the incident and no one answered at the door when arriving officers knocked to make entry.

Once officers did get inside they found the woman “struggling” with two men and were able to separate them. However, while separate, the knife-wielding woman allegedly moved toward officers and was shot.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said, “The female pointed with her left hand at one of the males across the room but did not raise her right hand. The officers continued to issue the same verbal commands, the female still did not comply and moved in the direction of the officers with a knife in her hand.”

He added, “She was within several feet of the officers when an officer discharged his firearm, striking her. She fell to the ground, an officer deployed his taser. and another officer recovered the knife.”

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.