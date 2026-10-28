Gun Control Activist Allegedly Spray-Paints ‘Just Stop Killing Kids’ on 9/11 Memorial

A 31-year-old gun control advocate is under arrest after allegedly spray-painting “stop killing kids” on Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Memorial.

CBS News reported that Jonathan Tijerina allegedly sprayed the words on the memorial with red paint and was arrested “on charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.”

The New York Post noted that Tijerina “recorded the entire stunt from start to finish, capturing himself walking up to the memorial, pulling a spray can out of his bag and writing his message across several panels.”

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum was able to remove the graffiti.

The Post indicated that the website www.juststopkillingkids.com belongs to Tijerina. The website’s homepage calls for the passage of universal background checks and a gun registry. It does not point out that California has had both for decades, yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry

<em><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of <a href="https://www.breitbart.com/downrange/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Down Range with AWR Hawkins</a>, </em><em>a weekly newsletter focused o</em><em>n al</em><em>l things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: </em><em><a class="" href="https://x.com/AWRHawkins" target="_blank" rel="noopener external">@awrhawkins</a>. You can sign up to get Down Range at <a href="https://www.breitbart.com/downrange/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">breitbart.com/downrange</a>. Reach him directly at <a class="" href="mailto:awrhawkins@breitbart.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener external">awrhawkins@breitbart.com</a>.</em> <p>