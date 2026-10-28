Gun Control Activist Allegedly Spray-Paints ‘Just Stop Killing Kids’ on 9/11 Memorial

A 31-year-old gun control advocate is under arrest after allegedly spray-painting “stop killing kids” on Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Memorial.
CBS News reported that Jonathan Tijerina allegedly sprayed the words on the memorial with red paint and was arrested “on charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.”
The New York Post noted that Tijerina “recorded the entire stunt from start to finish, capturing himself walking up to the memorial, pulling a spray can out of his bag and writing his message across several panels.”
The 9/11 Memorial and Museum was able to remove the graffiti.
The Post indicated that the website www.juststopkillingkids.com belongs to Tijerina. The website’s homepage calls for the passage of universal background checks and a gun registry. It does not point out that California has had both for decades, yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.
WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry
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