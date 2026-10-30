Game Changer: the Mossberg 590RM Chisel Short-Barreled Shotgun

The 590RM Chisel is a short-barreled pump action shotgun that combines the aesthetics and feel of an AR-platform rifle with the reliability and quality of a Mossberg 12-gauge firearm.

One cannot be faulted for confusing the Chisel with a compact AR from a distance. But upon closer inspection, it is clear that the Chisel is something more: It is a short-barreled, close quarters shotgun with a ten-round detachable magazine, a top Picatinny optics rail, an adjustable (and collapsible) rear stock, an ambidextrous rotary safety selector, and so much more.

When we first received the Chisel to review we put a Aimpoint Comp4 Red Dot Reflex sight on top and attached the JK Armament SGX shotgun suppressor to the end of the barrel. (As we noted in a different review, the JK SGX is easily attachable by screwing the threads of the SGX into end of the barrel where the choke tube normally goes.)

With the red dot and suppressor affixed, we headed to the range:

The Chisel has a heavy-walled barrel and “Premium Cerakote” polymer-ceramic receiver, both of which are designed to contribute to the shotgun’s ability to be the kind of workhorse Mossberg is known for producing.

The shotgun’s rear stock has an interchangeable pad designed to limit felt recoil and it works.

As noted earlier, the Chisel ships with a ten-round detachable magazine, which gives the homeowner ten-plus-one rounds of bird shot, 00 buck, slugs, or a combination of all three for defense. Additional magazines in 15 and 20 rounds can be purchased from the Mossberg website.

This compact combination of some of the best ergonomics of an AR-platform rifle together with the simplicity and reliability of a pump-action shotgun is incredible. And as I look at the Chisel hanging on the wall in the office I cannot help but think that Mossberg has delivered a game changer.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.