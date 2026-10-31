Gun Control Fail: Seven Shot at a California Halloween Store

Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday night around 8:30 p.m. at a Halloween store in Fairfield, California’s Solano Town Center.

NBC Bay Area reported that the deceased individual died on scene and the shooting suspect “has not been identified.”

KCRA spoke with a man whose wife was in the store at the time of the shooting. He said, “I think she told that there was like five, six, seven shots when people were running.”

The motive behind the shooting has not been reported.

California leads the nation in gun control. The state has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a concealed carry permit requirement, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a ban on concealed carry permit holders being armed on college campuses for self-defense, gun registration requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, 3D printer regulations, and ammo controls, among other measures.

Breitbart News noted that California not only leads the nation in gun control but also led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.