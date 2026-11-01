Alleged Intruder in Halloween Costume Gets Shot with AR-15

An alleged intruder in a Halloween costume was shot by a father with an AR-15 about 2:20 a.m. Thursday and hospitalized in critical condition in Houston, Texas.

FOX 26 reported the father indicating the alleged intruder was “rattling his doorknob, kicking the door frame, and insisting the home was his.”

The father said, “He’s like, ‘This is my house.’ I’m like, ‘This is not your house, bro,’ and then he’s trying to bum-rush in.”

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The alleged intruder reportedly hit the father, at which time the father shot him with an AR-15.

ABC 13 spoke with Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens, who said, “He’s asleep on the couch. His girlfriend is asleep with the 1-year-old baby in the other room, and he wakes up hearing his door jingling. Someone’s trying to get in. It appears the individual even tried to kick the door one time.”

Police believe are looking into the possibility that the alleged intruder was very intoxicated and confused the wrong apartment for his own.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.