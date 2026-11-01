FBI Agents Dodge Bullets in Gun Controlled California

FBI agents dodged a hail of bullets Wednesday just after 6 a.m. as they closed in on “an alleged Mexican Mafia-connected drug empire in San Diego County,” according to the New York Post.

The agents identified themselves and were greeted with gun shots, leading to a short exchange of gunfire.

The agents and numerous other law enforcement officers “arrested 35, executed 10 search warrants and were still hunting seven fugitives” as of late last week.

The Department of Justice noted that a total of 42 indictments issued in the lead-up to Wednesday’s actions. Those indictments were for “alleged members and associates of various San Diego County street gangs, including an increasingly violent and sophisticated Poway gang called Varrio Hidden Hills.”

Varrio Hidden Hills is allegedly tied to the “[distribution] large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

California leads the nation in gun control stringency with an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, gun registration requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, a concealed carry permit requirement, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a ban on licensed concealed carriers being armed for self-defense on college campuses, ammunition controls, and many other Second Amendment restrictions.

But FBI agents had to carry out their San Diego County duties in the face of gunfire.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.