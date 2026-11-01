Four Dead After Numerous Halloween Shootings in Dallas Bar District

Four people were killed during numerous shootings Halloween night into Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas’s Deep Ellum bar district.

FOX 4 reported that law enforcement is investigating three different shootings, one of which occurred around midnight, a second around 1 a.m. Sunday, and the third one around 1:35 a.m.

Five people were injured in addition to the four deceased individuals.

WFAA noted that three people died during the shootings then a fourth individual succumbed to their wounds later.

Police do not believe the three shootings were related.

Witness Naturi Sayles described an enjoyable night that turned into chaos: “Everybody started running of course, natural instincts comes in. I did duck and then I don’t know. I saw one person that got shot, they were laying on the ground and they got taken out to the ambulance … I hope they’re OK.”

No information on possible suspects has been released.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.