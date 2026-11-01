Nine Shot Near Nation’s Largest HBCU Football Game

Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday near Birmingham, Alabama’s Legion Field, the site of the Magic City Classic football game.

The New York Post noted the Classic “the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the US.”

The shots were fired on an avenue “behind the south endzone stands of the stadium,” leaving one dead and eight people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin (D) used a Facebook post to promise anonymity to anyone who may be able to help law enforcement identify the shooter(s) in the incident.

He wrote:

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in sharing any video footage you may have from the shooting incident near Legion Field that occurred last night. If you captured video footage that may assist with investigation, please use the link below or the Learn More Button below to submit your video on the Submit a Tip option. Woodfin emphasized, “You Will Remain Anonymous!”

Breitbart News reported at least 12 people were injured on October 24, 2026, when shots rang out near Florida A&M’s football stadium following a homecoming game. A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.