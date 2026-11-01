Director Michael Mann accidentally shot himself in the leg while holstering his handgun about 4 p.m. Saturday at the The Range L.A., according to reports.

Good Morning America reported that Mann was holstering a .45 caliber handgun when he accidentally shot himself in the thigh.

Police were called to the scene and, upon arriving, “determined the shooting was accidental and Mann’s injury was not life-threatening.”

TMZ quoted Mann’s rep Sunday morning saying, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.”

The Wrap noted that Mann’s most recently directed film “was the 2023 biopic ‘Ferrari.'” He also directed Collateral and Manhunter, and is now working on a sequel to Heat.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.