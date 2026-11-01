Seven Transported to Hospital After Shooting Near Indiana University

Shots rang out Sunday morning near the Indiana University Sunday morning about 1:30 a.m., following a disturbance among Halloween revelers.

WTHR reported that police “[believe] a disturbance in the crowd preceded the shooting.”

Deputy Chief of Police Ryan Pedigo indicated police were on scene and heard gunshots then saw someone with a gun running away. Thereafter, “officers took a person into custody and reported finding a gun nearby.”

Pedigo is not sure the person taken into custody was the actual shooter.

The City of Bloomberg Police Department observed that “numerous shell casings of various calibers were located on the sidewalk” near where the incident occurred.

The B Square Bulletin noted that police are asking the public for help, seeking information from anyone has “video footage” of the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.