Another Gun Control Fail: Four People Shot on California Beach

Four people were shot, two of them fatally, Monday morning just after 2 a.m. on the beach in Moss Landing, California.

KSBW quoted Monterey County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andres Rosas describing what responding officers discovered: “Upon their arrival, they were able to locate two victims. Tragically, those two victims were declared deceased here on the scene.”

Two more victims went to the hospital, neither of which is believed to have suffered life-threatening wounds.

KTVU noted that Cmdr. Andy Rosas used a Monday afternoon press conference to make clear police do not have a motive or a suspect in the incident.

California leads the nation in gun control and Breitbart News noted that California also led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

Moreover, on October 30, 2026, seven people were shot in a Halloween store in Fairfield, California, and on Wednesday of last week FBI agents had to dodge a hail of bullets while executing warrants in San Diego County.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.