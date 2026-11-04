Alleged Intruder Dead After 80-Year-Old Homeowner Opens Fire

An intruder died Tuesday morning after an 80-year-old homeowner opened fire on him in Harris County, Texas, shortly before 9 a.m.

Click2Houston reported that responding deputies “found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.” KHOU pointed out the alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The octogenarian homeowner was transported to a hospital, although he “was not physically injured in the incident.”

ABC 13 noted that law enforcement does not know if the homeowner and alleged intruder knew each other.

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Sgt. Sidney Miller indicated sheriff’s deputies are going throughout the surrounding neighborhood seeking any surveillance video that may help in the investigation into the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.