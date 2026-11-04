Arkansas Voters: Right to Bear Arms Includes Right to Possess Ammunition

Arkansas voters on Tuesday passed an amendment to the state’s constitution which recognizes that the right to keep and bear arms includes the right to possess and use ammunition.

4029 News reported that the amendment also makes clear the right to bear arms includes the right to possess “firearm accessories, and firearm components.”

The Arkansas Advocate published the text of the amendment, which says:

An amendment to the Arkansas constitution to provide that the citizens of the state of Arkansas shall have the right to keep and bear arms for their common defense, for lawful hunting and recreational use, and for any other lawful purpose; providing that the right to keep and bear arms includes without limitation the possession and use ammunition, firearm accessories, and firearm components; and providing that the right to keep and bear arms is a natural, fundamental, and individual right that shall not be infringed.

The new language will enter the state constitution on January 1, 2027.

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AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.