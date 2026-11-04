The audio of the October 15, 2026, 911 call during the shooting at Bend, Oregon’s Silver Rail Elementary has been released, and the dispatcher can be heard telling 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco not to “do anything.”

Breitbart News reported that Giamanco entered the school with his concealed carry handgun and ended the incident by shooting the 16-year-old attacker dead.

Giamanco has at least one daughter who attends the school.

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) published the 911 call, wherein he told the dispatcher he saw the attacker enter the building with a gun.

Giamanco said, “Oh my God, someone’s at my daughters’ school with a gun. I have a gun, and I will shoot them right now if I have to.”

The dispatcher asks Giamanco what number he is calling from and he burst out, “This is my daughter’s school! I’m about to go kill this kid. He’s in the school!”

The dispatcher asks what part of the school the attacker is in and Giamanco loses it, “Entering the building. Right now! God damn it, they’re [expletive] shooting people! Come on!” She continues to ask questions as to details.

Breitbart News noted that Giamanco called his mother after the incident was over and told her he shot the attacker dead.

He told her, “A man went into my daughters’ school and shot kids and I looked at him point-blank, and I shot and killed him, Mom.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.