One person was killed and the suspected shooter is dead following an incident shortly after noon Wednesday on Tampa, Florida’s, Citibank campus.

WFLA reported that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the attack as a “targeted incident.”

The New York Post noted that the shooting victim “was reported wounded and bleeding in the cafeteria.” The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office then posted to X that the shooting victim was deceased.

Further details are scant at this time, but “Citibank employees are asked to meet at the triage area in the parking lot of the Sheraton Tampa Brandon Hotel.”

Families of employees can come to Staybridge Suites Tampa East at Queen Palm Drive and North Falkenburg Road for reunification.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.