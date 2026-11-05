At Least 3 Injured, Suspect Detained in Des Moines Post Office Shooting

At least three people were injured and a suspect detained after a 9:10 a.m. shooting at the main post office in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday.

The Des Moines Register reported that police arrived on the scene three minutes after calls came in regarding the shooting.

Three people were injured and Sgt. Paul Parizek observed, “I didn’t see anything that indicated anyone had any life-threatening injuries.” One of the injured persons was able to drive to the hospital unaided.

We Are Iowa noted that Parizek said the calls indicated someone was shooting on the second floor of the post office. Officers apprehended the shooting suspect “just east of the post office” and Parizek made clear that the continued influx of law enforcement “is the protocol that [law enforcement has in] a situation like this.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.