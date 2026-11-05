Harmeet Dhillon Resigns Her Position as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

On Thursday, Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, resigned her position.

Attorney General Todd Blanche posted to X:

Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors.

Dhillon was the face of many of the DOJ’s pro-2A/anti-gun control pushes and lawsuits. CBS News noted that she was “lauded as being the ‘crown jewel’ of the DOJ.”

The National Association for Gun Rights reacted to Dhillon’s resignation by posting, “She built a Second Amendment Section from scratch and filed more than a dozen lawsuits against gun bans in Denver, Colorado, Virginia, D.C., and beyond. … Best wishes and great success in your future, Harmeet. Gun owners won’t forget what you’ve done for us.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.