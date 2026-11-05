Home Intruders Dress as Amazon Drivers, Hold Elderly Woman at Gunpoint

Three alleged home intruders dressed as Amazon drivers entered an 89-year-old woman’s home Tuesday, held her at gunpoint, zip-tied her, and stole $24.

The incident occurred in New York City and the woman’s son, who was home, was held at gunpoint as well, according to the New York Post.

AMNewYork reported that the son is 70 years of age. He and his mother were zip-tied at their hands and their feet and one of the intruders “snatched the seniors’ cellphones, cash, and credit cards.”

CBS News noted that the woman told police the alleged intruders threatened to kill her.

She said, “[They said,] ‘Where’s the money, where’s the money, if you don’t tell me, I’m going to kill you.'”

Surveillance video captured images of the alleged intruders, one of whom was a female “wearing an Amazon employee vest, black hat, black pants, black boots, black gloves, and black glasses.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.