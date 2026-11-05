One Deputy Dead, One in Critical Condition After Domestic Ambush Attack

In Washington state, one Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy is dead and a second is in critical condition after an ambush attack in which both were shot mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The Spokesman-Review quoted Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels reporting the attack, saying, “I’m almost speechless with having to gather you here today to give information about an incident that occurred out in the southwest part of our county. It was a very tragic day in Spokane County. A lot of families have been affected.”

Both deputies were shot in response to a domestic call. One of the deputies died on Wednesday and the second is critically wounded.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said, “The second Deputy remains on life support in critical condition, surrounded by his family; unfortunately, he is not expected to survive. As an organ donor, arrangements are being considered and he will continue to serve others with the gift of life.”

SCSO added:

Although we know our Deputies knew the risks, they bravely moved toward danger to protect others they did not know. They did this with honor and with an unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County; they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger. They are true examples of selfless service and dedication. They are the epitome of what the men and women in law enforcement are; they are the best of all of us. We cherish having served with them as we begin to process the devastating and unthinkable loss.

Two other victims, both private citizens, were shot and killed in the incident died as well.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.