Tampa Citibank Shooter Was Shot Dead by Armed Marine Veteran

Wednesday’s Tampa Citibank shooter was taken out by a security guard who is a former U.S. Marine and a current member of Citibank’s security team.

Breitbart News reported the shooting, noting that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described it as a “targeted attack.”

One innocent was killed and the shooter was killed.

On Thursday, Sheriff Chronister described “our hero…who runs toward danger.” That hero is a Marine veteran who leads Citibank security on the Tampa campus, and Chronister pointed out that the veteran heard the gunshots and “took a tactical position in the men’s restroom” then “[engaged] the suspect.”

The Marine veteran was able to hit the suspect with five rounds, ending the attack.

WFLA published surveillance video showing the Marine veteran taking his tactical position:

The New York Post noted that the shooter rammed his car “through a fenced-in area” in order to make entry onto the Citibank campus.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.